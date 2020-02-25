2020 Trials at Cornell Botanic Gardens

Cornell University Floral February 25, 2020

After a successful first season at Cornell Botanic Gardens in 2019, the Cornell Annual Trials Program will again be held on the grounds adjacent to the Nevin Welcome Center.  This will allow the public to visit our trials throughout the growing season and help rate our cultivars.  The Cornell Botanic Gardens and natural areas are open free of charge, seven days a week, sunrise to sunset.  Parking and visitor information.

Are you a Cornell student interested in working with the Annual Trials Program this summer? Check out the Annual Plant Trials internship, offered through the Cornell Botanic Gardens summer internship program.

Want us to trial your cultivars?

