76th AIPH Annual Congress Set to Take Place in Warsaw, Poland

The 76th AIPH Annual Congress will be held in Warsaw, Poland, from 3-7 September 2024 alongside trade show Green is Life. The Congress will explore sustainability, marketing, and urban greening in Poland.

The five-day event is organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) with the support of Host Partner the Polish Nurserymen Association and Headline Sponsor Biblo. Delegates are invited to Warsaw, home of AIPH-approved Horticultural Trade Show Green is Life. Organised by the Polish Nurserymen Association, the show is hosting its 31st edition from 5-7 September 2024. It showcases the horticultural retail and wholesale market in Poland and further afield. Delegates of the 76th AIPH Annual Congress will have the chance to explore the show.

On Wednesday 4 September, organisers of forthcoming AIPH-approved Expos will share updates on their progress at the International Horticultural Expo Conference. Included in the schedule is a review of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, which finished earlier this year, and a progress report from Expo 2027 Yokohama, Japan.

Sustainability and marketing are on the agenda for the Horticultural Industry Conference on Thursday 5 September. Speakers include: Catherine Muller, President of Val’hor; Edmund Timm, Manager Commerce, Marketing & Communication for MPS; Joanna Cave, Chief Executive of Greenlife Industry Australia; and ‘Uncle Wang’, a social media influencer from China.

A Green City Conference will be held on Friday 6 September. With a focus on urban greening in Poland, the Conference will welcome speakers from the country’s prominent universities to present their research.

Finally, on Saturday 7 September, delegates will be taken on tours of two local nurseries. The first is Szmit Nursery, a family business with a wide assortment of plants. They produce around one million plants per year and export to over 20 countries. Next, the tour will continue to CLEMATIS Źródło Dobrych Pnączy in Pruszkow. The nursery’s main specialisation is the production of Clematis, with over 1,000 species and cultivars.

For more information and to register for the 76th AIPH Annual Congress, please visit the AIPH Website.

AIPH thanks Host Partners the Polish Nurseryman Association and Green is Life, Headline Sponsor Biblo, Expo Conference Sponsor Doppelmayr, Industry Conference Sponsors Royal FloraHolland and MPS, and Media Partners FloraCulture International, Floriculture Today, and GuiaVerde for their support of the Congress.

About AIPH

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next. AIPH is also the global approving body for International Horticultural Exhibitions, which are hosted by cities around the world.

