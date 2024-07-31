2024 Landscape Design Award Recipients Announced at the PPA National Symposium

Raleigh, NC – During the Perennial Plant Association’s (PPA) 2024 National Symposium hosted in Asheville, North Carolina fourteen Landscape Design companies were recognized for their exceptional projects. The entries comprise eight categories based on residential, commercial, educational, temporary/seasonal designs, and price of production. The design may be a single project or a section of a larger project. The focus must be on perennials but may include other plants. Six of the eight entry categories are defined by the wholesale cost of the project and two are for specialty garden designs.

Initiated in 1992, the Landscape Design Awards program recognizes design projects that are exemplary in use of herbaceous perennials to help create balanced and beautiful landscapes. The “after-market” applications of our growers’ products and the design, installation, and maintenance of plants in gardens and natural settings are of special interest to the Perennial Plant Association. Both experienced and novice designers were invited to participate.

Each year, judges evaluate many outstanding landscape designs and select the most excellent entries based on the effectiveness of herbaceous perennial plant material used through the implantations of new cultivars, color combinations, textures, and seasonal combinations. PPA Regional Board Member and Master of Ceremony for the 2024 Landscape Design Awards, Scott Hokunson, shared his thoughts on this year’s project submissions saying, “We are extremely pleased to share the entries in the 2024 Landscape Design Award competition with you. With an impressive use of perennial plants, in both residential and commercial settings, the various designs created spaces that were creative, welcoming, and inspirational. A true feast for the senses!”

Once again, the Perennial Plant Association received another record-breaking number of project entries for the judging committee to evaluate, diversely spread over all entry categories. Award recipients received either an Award of Merit or Award of Excellence, which is the highest landscape design award.

This year’s recipients included:

Award of Excellence, Class I – Tony Spencer • The New Perennialist for The Green Roof Alvar project

Award of Merit, Class I – Shireen Zia, CPLD for the Garden of Resilience: A Waterwise Haven that Never Rests project

Award of Excellence, Class II – Stefano Marinaz Landscape Architect for A Tapestry of Urban Greenery project

Award of Merit, Class II – Jay Sifford of Sifford Garden Design for the Rhodwood: My Mountain Retreat project

Award of Merit, Class II – Danilo Maffei of Maffei Landscape Design, LLC for the Becky’s Garden project

Award of Excellence, Class III – Tony Avent for the Tony and Anita Avent home garden project

Award of Merit, Class III – Stefano Marinaz Landscape Architecture for A Chiswick Hideaway project

Award of Merit, Class III – Living Roofs, Inc. for the Camp Mending Heart Green Roofs project

Award of Merit, Class III – Campion Hruby Landscape Architects for the Winchester project

Award of Merit, Class VI – Danilo Maffei of Maffei Landscape Design, LLC for the Loman Hall Historic Adaptation project

Award of Excellence, Class VII – Kelly D. Norris, LLC for the Meadow for the Opera at Blank Performing Arts Center project

Award of Excellence, Class VII – Rebecca McMackin & Brook Klausing for the Brooklyn Museum Crescent Meadow project

Award of Merit, Class VII – Russell + Mills Studios for the Colorado State University Perennial Gardens

Award of Excellence, Class VIII – Susan Cohan, FAPLD for the A Garden of One’s Own

The Perennial Plant Association extends a huge congratulations to these 2024 award recipients! To learn more about the PPA Landscape Design Awards program and view more details, including photos, about each awarded project, please visit: https://perennialplant.org/page/2024LDAWinners

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.