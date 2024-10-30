A New Site Where Flower Buyers Find Canadian Ornamental Plants and Services

Flowers Canada Growers Inc. (FCG) is pleased to announce the launch of a new and revised Flower Directory website to help flower buyers find Canadian ornamental plants and services: www.theflowerdirectory.com.

This online guide, developed from the highly popular Greenhouse Growers’ Directory and Buyers’ Guide, showcases a wide array of growers, wholesalers, distributors, and industry service and supply companies located in Canada.

For the companies that are listing, this site will also track visitor analytics, showcase growers high quality products, list contact information and more. Visit the site today: www.theflowerdirectory.com