Flowers Canada Growers (FCG) Inc. in partnership with the Canadian Ornamental Horticultural Alliance has applied for and obtained funding for the Ornamental Protected Agriculture Water Stewardship Standard Development Project initiative.

Ornamental farm operation and construction is highly diverse in nature and equally as diverse is the manner in which farms source, use and dispose of water, as are the jurisdictional regulations that surround agricultural water utilization.

The ornamental industry wishes to proactively developing water use and management standards that can be universally applied to greenhouses across Canada, irrespective of the crop being produced to further enhance our sustainability footprint.

