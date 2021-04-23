Flowers Canada Growers 2021 Virtual Grower Day

Virtual Grower Day comes to a new interactive platform!

Meet with experts and growers from across the country, and discuss the latest in research, technology and production practices during this two-day virtual event, hosted by Greenhouse Canada and Grow Opportunity.

Our first event took place on April 14, with spotlights all things cannabis cultivation, including trends and issues that impact Canada’s licensed cannabis producers. All session recordings are now available to watch in our virtual event portal. If you’ve registered, you can login anytime to access this content; if you haven’t registered yet, sign up to access this content for FREE!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Flowers Canada Growers