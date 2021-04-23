BFG Supply Acquires L&L Nursery Supply

BFG Supply (“BFG”), a leading technology-enabled distributor to the green industry, has acquired L&L Nursery Supply (“L&L”), a leading distributor of Lawn & Garden products on the West Coast. The acquisition of L&L significantly expands BFG’s geographic footprint and ability to serve customers in the Pacific region. The combined company operates 14 warehouses across the US totaling more than 1.0 million square feet.

Headquartered in Burton, OH, BFG was founded in 1972 and has been serving the green industry for five decades. BFG distributes a full line of products across complementary green industry segments including professional horticulture, lawn & garden, hydroponic and Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”). With over 15,000 SKUs in stock, the comprehensive product offering provides a differentiated, one-stop solution to the market. BFG also offers customers solutions to better manage their supply chain through innovative technologies.

L&L, headquartered in San Bernardino, CA was founded in 1953 and has served customers for close to 70 years. The company ships to customers across the Western US with warehouses in San Bernardino, CA and Fife, WA, totaling more than 300,000 square feet.

“L&L is a great fit with BFG as both companies share a similar culture including a customer first approach to the market. L&L provides high levels of service and has an excellent reputation in the industry. The acquisition expands BFG’s reach and promises to bring even more value to customers of both companies.” said Dave Daily, President and CEO of BFG.

Tom Medhurst, President of L&L added, “We are pleased to partner with BFG and grateful for the many years of support from our Customer and Vendor partners that has led to this opportunity. I am confident the combination will increase service levels to our current customers through investment in technology and distribution capabilities.”