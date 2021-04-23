Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Duisburg: Jule’s Cashew Brie (April 2021)

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Duisburg infections linked to the consumption of Jule’s Cashew Brie, a vegan, or plant-based cheese alternative. The firm, Jule’s Foods of Carlsbad, California, is conducting a voluntary recall of all varieties of Jule’s Foods products.

CDC identified an outbreak of five Salmonella Duisburg illnesses, which is considered a rare Salmonella serotype. All samples taken from ill patients are highly related according to Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis, or DNA fingerprinting of the pathogen. Of the five people interviewed, three (60%) reported eating Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie– the only common product identified.

California Department of Public Health and Tennessee Department of Health state investigators collected samples of Jule’s Cashew Brie (including Cashew Brie (Classic), Truffle Cashew Brie, and Black Garlic Cashew Brie) from various retail locations. Preliminary results indicated that the Jule’s Cashew Brie products collected and analyzed in California may have been contaminated with Salmonella. Additional analysis subsequently confirmed the presence of Salmonella and additional analysis is ongoing to determine if the type of Salmonella found in these products matches the outbreak strain.

Based on these preliminary sample results, on April 21, 2021, the firm agreed to voluntarily recall all Jule’s Cashew Brie products. These tested products were sold on the firm’s website and in select retail locations. Additional distribution information is included in the firm’s recall announcement and below. Additionally, as a precaution the firm is also recalling its plant-based dairy alternative Jule’s Spinach Artichoke Dip and Jule’s Vegan Ranch Dressing. These products were sold directly to customers via the internet.

On April 21, 2021, FDA investigators and California Department of Public Health state inspectors arrived at the firm to conduct an inspection and collect additional product and environmental samples. The FDA investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jule’s Foods products. Consumers should throw away recalled Jule’s Foods products or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

FDA recommends that anyone who received or suspects having received recalled Jule’s brand products use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.

Product Images

Map of U.S. Distribution of Recalled Jule’s Foods Products

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 5

Hospitalizations: 2

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: February 27, 2021

States with Cases: CA (2), FL (1), TN (2)

Product Distribution*: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas

*Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states