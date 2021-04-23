Murray’s Cheese Coming to Select Harris Teeter Stores

Harris Teeter announced on April 14 it is introducing Murray’s Cheese in select stores in North Carolina and South Carolina this year, starting in Greenville.

The first Murray’s Cheese shop opened April 14 at 100 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville and a second location will open April 21 at 1720 Augusta St.

“We are thrilled to welcome Murray’s to the Harris Teeter family, where we are committed to providing world-class service and a unique product selection,” said Harris Teeter communication manager Danna Robinson. “With Murray’s expertise, our shoppers will continue to find their favorite selections alongside new, enhanced finds as well as local products for their everyday cooking, snacking or entertaining needs.”

