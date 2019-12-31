Rodri Studio Presents Legacy By Rodri 2019

The Legacy by Rodri floral design workshop was designed to share a passion for flowers while enhancing the design skills of florists and event planners. Rodri Studio, international floral designer and event planner based in Miami, Fla. presented this 3-day event featuring a hands-on design workshop using fresh-cut flowers from Jet Fresh Flower Distributors.

The workshop took place at the Crystal Ballroom in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. featuring additional speakers including floral designer, Sandrine Francis, Soco Alicea Events, Lara Rios Photography; along with Jet Fresh’s Fernando and Jimi “the Tulip.”

The Legacy by Rodri workshop featured helpful speakers involved the event industry who gave tips and answered questions from their students. On the first day, our sales manager, The Fern as well as Jimi “the Tulip” spoke during their educational session, giving students advice for buying wholesale flowers as well as proper handle and care tips.

