Texas Farmers Watching Proposal to Increase Tariffs on French Cheese

CARLOS GARCIA, Spectrum News Deli December 31, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas – A proposed hike in tariffs could hurt cheese retailers in the Unites States, and Texas farmers say if retailers are hurt, the pain could trickle down to their businesses as well.

Ben Guyton works on five acres of farmland in Dripping Springs where there are roughly 100 Nubian, Saanen, and Alpine goats.

“We are a farmstead producer. We milk our own goats for all the milk, for the cheese,” he said.

But cheese farms like Pure Luck Dairy are looking at how the threat of higher tariffs will affect their businesses.

Related Articles

Deli

U.S. Tariffs Grate on Italy’s Parmesan Cheesemakers

October 15, 2019 Reuters

U.S. consumers will pay around $5 a kilogram more for Italian Parmesan cheese because of duties announced by Washington on a range of European goods, a cheesemaking consortium said on Thursday, complaining it was set to take an unfair hit in the trade spat.

Produce

Apple Growers Brace for New Round of Chinese Tariffs

August 29, 2019 U.S. Apple Association

The U.S. apple industry finally achieved full—and reciprocal—access to the Chinese market in 2015, and in just three years it grew to be U.S. growers’ number six export market. Until the onset of trade tensions with the country in 2018, China was viewed as having significant growth potential for U.S. apples.

Dairy

Statement From Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO, International Dairy Foods Association on Section 232 Tariffs

May 20, 2019 International Dairy Foods Association

“On behalf of our more than 500 members across the dairy industry, the International Dairy Foods Association is very pleased with news of this comprehensive agreement to remove Section 232 tariffs as well as retaliatory tariffs, delivering a more level playing field for U.S. dairy with our North American partners. ”