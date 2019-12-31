Petaluma-Based Miyoko’s Creamery Hopes to Capture Growing Vegan Dairy Market With New Cheeses

The free grilled cheese sandwiches moved quickly. More than 200 were handed out in roughly 90 minutes on a dreary San Francisco morning recently. They were touted at a pop-up giveaway by the renowned Grilled Cheez Guy as a new recipe using unspecified artisan cheeses.

Later, it was revealed to the unsuspecting crowd the cheddar and pepper jack cheese they were eating had zero milk in it. Instead, the cheese was vegan and made by Petaluma-based Miyoko’s Creamery using oats and legumes.

Most, including Kelly Lo of Fremont, were astonished by how the facsimile cheese melted and the potent flavor packed into each bite.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Press Democrat