Petaluma-Based Miyoko’s Creamery Hopes to Capture Growing Vegan Dairy Market With New Cheeses

Yousef Baig, The Press Democrat Deli December 31, 2019

The free grilled cheese sandwiches moved quickly. More than 200 were handed out in roughly 90 minutes on a dreary San Francisco morning recently. They were touted at a pop-up giveaway by the renowned Grilled Cheez Guy as a new recipe using unspecified artisan cheeses.

Later, it was revealed to the unsuspecting crowd the cheddar and pepper jack cheese they were eating had zero milk in it. Instead, the cheese was vegan and made by Petaluma-based Miyoko’s Creamery using oats and legumes.

Most, including Kelly Lo of Fremont, were astonished by how the facsimile cheese melted and the potent flavor packed into each bite.

Miyoko’s Creamery Announces Intent to Convert Dairy Farm to Plant Agriculture

November 8, 2019 Miyoko's Creamery

Miyoko’s Creamery, makers of dairy products made 100% from plants, announce their intent to work with a California dairy farmer to convert their dairy farm to plant agriculture for human consumption. The transitioned acreage will become part of the Company’s research and development efforts for new cheese and butter products made from plants as well as part of the company’s supply chain for existing product.