Jet Fresh Flowers Expands Marketing Department

Miami, Fl. – Jet Fresh Flower Distributors is pleased to announce the expansion of their Marketing Team. Welcoming, Mimi Pacheco as their new Marketing and Communications Specialist.

Mimi comes to Jet Fresh Flowers with more than 16 years in the floral industry, having worked as the Marketing Manager at Chrysal Americas. Marketing for Chrysal, has taken Mimi to flower farms, wholesalers, and florists throughout Europe, North and South America. She has proudly volunteered in processing the flowers for SAF’s Outstanding Varieties competition for over 5 years, organized the South Florida events for Memorial Day Flowers and has participated on several industry related panels. With a BA in Mass Communications from the University of Central Florida, her focus has been in digital marketing and the growth of sustainable issues in the floral industry. If you’ve been to any floral industry event you have met Mimi and know of her commitment as a Brand Warrior.

As a native Floridan she enjoys spending time with her two sons, pups and family searching for the perfect margarita and palm tree to hang her hammock on.

