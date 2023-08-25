Fresh Fest: Art, Flowers and Jet Fresh Flower Distributors Culture

Miami, FL — August 18 marked a milestone as the inaugural Fresh Fest unfolded at the renowned Rubell Museum, brought to life through an exciting collaboration with Petal Productions. This event was a captivating tribute to the artistry of flowers, shining a spotlight on the diverse floral offerings from Jet Fresh Flowers. The festival showcased stunning floral installations curated by a distinguished group of floral designers, including Carlos Muina, the Petal Productions Design team, Olga Ramirez, Jimi the Tulip, Bill Schaffer, Kristen Aplaugh, Elizabeth Jaime, Marcela Bazana, Talia Craig and Liz Marie Edwards.

Commencing the day with a Welcome Toast in the picturesque museum garden, guests were greeted at the registration desk with Swag bags, filled with gifts from our esteemed sponsors. Among the treasures was the “That Flower Feeling” Apron, multi-colored fanny packs from Smithers Oasis, a limited-edition t-shirt, lanyards and badges with the guests favorite Jet Fresh Team member, alongside marketing assets from our sponsors. Attendees were enticed to explore our Merch Shop before venturing into the museum’s interiors to immerse themselves in the artistic displays.

