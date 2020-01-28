The Floral Encounter Conference 2020 Jet Fresh Scholarship Giveaway

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors is giving away an exciting floral Scholarship exclusively to our customers to attend The Floral Encounter Conference 2020 in Charleston, S.C.

The Floral Encounter Conference 2020 is a 4-day floral workshop, taking place March 9-12, bringing together designers, event planners and more who want to enhance their skills, and be inspired in a fun, hands-on setting.

Hosted by Michelle Summers of Your Signature Designs, join her along with an incredible lineup of designers and floral influencers including David Tutera, Sarah Campbell of Intrigue Designs, Bron Hansboro of The Flower Guy Bron, Lance Lamar of Designs by Devereux, Noah Sanderson of The Bearded Florist, Leah T. Williams of Leah T. Williams Events, Christie Todd of CeCe Designs and Suzie Kostick of Smithers-Oasis.

