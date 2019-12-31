House Plants Blossom Into Big Business for Startups

When Abbey Jackloski moved in with her boyfriend four years ago, they started growing a family — of pothos and monstera plants.

“I always loved plants, my mom had a huge rose garden in the yard growing up, but I never thought I could take care of indoor plants myself, or let alone keep them alive,” Jackloski, 28, told FOX Business of taking up a hobby in horticulture after reading the myriad health benefits of having pants.

Now, she has about 15 in her apartment in Los Angeles she buys from Facebook Marketplace or local farmer’s markets. The West Coast-based millennial, who works in production, says she spends between $15 and $100, depending on the size of the plant and pot she buys, and an additional $40 a month for the upkeep.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fox Business