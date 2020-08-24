American Grown Flowers Month Celebrated Throughout the Country

This year was certainly different from other years but that didn’t dampen the success of American Grown Flowers Month. Actually, people more than ever were seeking out flowers to adorn their homes and lift their moods. In fact, we have heard from more than one retailer that this was their busiest July year to date and not just flowers overall but American Grown flowers!

“We are supporting American Grown promotion. We need some positive vibes right now, and we are doing our best at bringing flowers and happiness to our guests.” – Bradley Gaines, Business Director of Floral for United Supermarkets

I know we will be repeating this promotion next year! With a few tweaks, we’ll be able to push it even more!! Thank you so much!” – Jennie Garbarek, Manager, Floral Merchandising SpartanNash Company

American Grown Flowers Month was celebrated across the country and across all distribution channels not just by retailers. Certified American Grown Wholesaler DV Flora ran a contest for free promotional materials.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Certified American Grown Flowers