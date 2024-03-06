Atlas Air Expands its Flower Business

Atlas Air began operating a 767 filled with flowers out of José María Córdova International Airport, Colombia and into Miami International Airport on January 17, 2024.

“Each year, starting in January, air cargo volumes blossom with tonnes of flowers taking flight to be presented as bouquets. Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest holidays of the year for florists and the weeks leading up to this holiday are one of Atlas’ busiest peak seasons. In the United States, 80 percent of flowers imported are from Colombia,” says a release from Atlas.

Arian Castellanos, Senior Manager, Ground Ops Systems and Technical Solutions, Atlas Air says: “This was a logical next step for us. We’ve always had a strong presence flying flowers out of Bogotá, which is the largest market in terms of volume. Expanding our Colombia operation into Medellín, the second largest flower market in Colombia, ensures we can meet the demand.”

