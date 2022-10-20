Avianca Cargo is 100% Fresh Certified for Handling Perishables

Avianca Cargo announced that it is the first airline in the Americas certified by the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Fresh program, for achieving the highest standards of quality and excellence for the transportation of perishable goods. IATA representatives officially presented the CEIV Fresh certificate to Avianca Cargo during a ceremony at the airline’s facilities at Miami International Airport. Miami and Bogota are the airline’s first certified stations, and Medellin and Quito will also be CEIV Fresh certified by the end of 2022.

CEIV Fresh is based on IATA’s perishable cargo regulations, which combine regulatory and operational inputs from government and industry experts. With this certification, IATA certifies that Avianca Cargo meets the highest industry standards for food safety and waste prevention throughout the supply chain.

Avianca Cargo achieved the certification through risk and quality management, highly trained personnel for handling perishable goods, active collaboration, transparent communication, and a standardized approach to the transportation of perishable goods.

