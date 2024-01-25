Cindy Roberts Joins the Sales team at Benary USA

It is our pleasure to welcome our newest Area Manager to the East Coast/Mid-Atlantic region.

Cindy comes to us with a vast amount of experience in the Greenhouse industry, working for Dan Schantz Farm and Greenhouse as coordinator of Operations for many years. Cindy’s experience in growing greenhouse crops, working in grower councils, and her relationships with growers in the area, give Cindy a leading edge to start on the ground running.

Cindy is known in our industry as a leader in the industry, with a vast amount of knowledge of the many genetics on the market. Cindy will make use of this experience helping our customers save time and use their resources efficiently.

