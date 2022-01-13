Deliflor Chrysanten’s New Santini: PIXEL AMOR

Love is in the air! Pixel® Amor is the name of the newest santini variety of Deliflor. This pink santini with an abundance of flowers is a novelty to really fall in love with. This pink variety is an extension of the Pixel® family. In June 2020 Deliflor introduced white Pixel® Snowy that has now become a fixed part of the assortment Zentoo supplies.

Zentoo will start supplying Pixel® Amor with approximately 8.000 stems a week as of week 3.

Grower: Zentoo

Amounts: 8.000 stems per week

VBN-code: 127404



Check out this novelty in 3D!