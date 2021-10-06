Exclusive Presentations Available for Attendees of the AIPH Sustainability Conference

The AIPH International Conference: The path to sustainability in ornamental horticulture boasts a line-up of expert panelists from around the world. Each will share their unique insights and actions as part of one of four focused panel sessions.

Organised by The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) in partnership with GreenTech Live & Online, Floriculture Sustainability Initiative (FSI) and FloraCulture International (FCI).the online conference takes place on 30 September 2021. Royal FloraHolland, PERA and Expo 2021 Hatay are Headline Sponsors.

The afternoon panel sessions focus on a topic key to sustainability in ornamental horticulture; Plastics and Circular Economy, Growing Media, People, and Sustainability Marketing. Each of the horticultural professionals who form the panels have prepared a presentation on one of these topics, which will form the basis of discussions.

Registered attendees of the conference have exclusive access to view these presentations prior to and after the event, as well as the conference itself. The pre-presentations include:

Plastics and Circular Economy

Presentations from:

· Ms. Elise Wieringa, Quality Assurance and Sustainability Manager, Royal Lemkes, the Netherlands

· Ms. Ximena Franco, Managing Director, Florverde Sustainable Flowers, Colombia

· Mr. Sven Hoping, Global Sales Director TEKU at Pöppelmann, Germany

Growing Media

Presentations from:

· Mr. Steve Harper, CEO of Southern Trident and chair of Responsible Sourcing Scheme for Growing Media, UK

· Ms. Cecilia Luetgebrune, Secretary General, Growing Media Europe, Germany

· Mr. Moritz Böcking, Managing Director of Klasmann-Deilmann, Germany

People

Presentations from:

· Ms. Lisa Heinemann, Project Manager Food Security Standard, Welthungerhilfe

· Ms. Melanie Dürr, Global Product Manager Flowers & Plants, Fairtrade International

· Ms. Nada van Schouwenburg, Win-Win Strategies, Women Win, Netherlands

Sustainability Marketing

Presentations from:

· Prof. Charlie Hall, Ellison Chair in International Floriculture, Texas A&M University, USA

· Mr. Derek Taylor, Managing Director of Kirton Farm Nurseries Ltd

Conference attendance will cost 20 GBP and this will also provide access to all panel sessions after the event as well so no matter what time zone you are in, you won’t miss out. For more details and to register visit https://aiph.org/event/sustainability-conference-2021/.

Thank you to gold sponsors Royal FloraHolland, Pera and Expo 2021 Hatay bronze sponsor Chrysal, and conference partners Ciopora, ENA, Florint and Union Fleurs for their support of this event.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a