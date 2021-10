‘The new green in your urban jungle’

Deliflor together with Zentoo introduce a beautiful green disbudded pompon called Alemani! The dark green colour of this new disbud really stands out.

A new standard in green that fits the ongoing trend of green in the interior design. The intense green colour, the strong stems and an excellent vase life make Alemani into a top product.

Alemani creates a real urban jungle in every interior!

Please take a look at our Alemani brochure to inspire you!