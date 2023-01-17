FloraLife Reduces Plastic Usage with Ethylbloc Truck Kit

As part of the FloraLife Sustainability Plan 2025, we have been looking at our product line’s packaging with magnifying glasses and have been making changes wherever possible.

Plastic usage across our full global product range has been a big focus area of improvement. Following the reduce, reuse and recycle principles, we are pleased to announce that we have been able to reduce our plastic usage for our North American EthylBloc™ Truck Kit product by 10.11% and reduced emissions from freight by 20%. This is an immediate improvement.

There is no change to the use instruction or great efficacy you have been relying on. Learn more about the FloraLife 2025 Sustainability Plan at: www.floralife.com/sustainability

