GLOBALG.A.P. joins as Headline Sponsor for the AIPH Ornamental Horticulture in Portugal Conference

GLOBALG.A.P., an international certification provider, joins as the Headline Sponsor for the Ornamental Horticulture in Portugal Conference, organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).

Taking place on 14th March 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, the Conference will explore developments and opportunities in light of the energy cost crisis. Experts from the country’s industry will discuss how the sector operates in the country and lessons learned by those who have moved there.

One such speaker is Miguel Costa, a professor and researcher at the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, University of Lisbon. Miguel’s research over the last decade has focused on stress and sustainability issues in viticulture and horticulture.

Rick van Woudenberg, Co-Owner of Van Woudenberg Tuinplanten, will also join the conference to share his experiences as a Dutch grower in Portugal. Established in 1968, the company began producing perennial garden plants in 1985. They utilise Portugal’s climate to grow their products in time for the seasonal demands.

“We are proud to support AIPH’s Spring Meeting, bringing together leaders from around the world in the floriculture sector to exchange knowledge and discuss the state of the industry,” said Sarah von Fintel, Key Account Manager Floriculture Sales & Stakeholder Relations, GLOBALG.A.P. “With GLOBALG.A.P. solutions and the GGN label, we believe that collaboration and exchanging knowledge is critical for us when creating smart solutions for the floriculture industry to manage the challenges ahead.”

In addition to GLOBALG.A.P., AIPH extends thanks to Spring Meeting Headline Sponsor Biblo Event, Expo Conference Headline Sponsor Transportation Management Services (TMS), Event Partner APPP-FN, and media partners FloraCulture International (FCI), Guiaverde, and Host City for their support of the AIPH Spring Meeting 2023.

