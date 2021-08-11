Growcentia Launches Into Consumer Garden Market, Announces Mammoth Garden Product Details

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Growcentia, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, launched their consumer garden website and e-commerce platform, MyMammothGarden.com. Also, Designing Spaces™ airing on Lifetime has featured the Mammoth Garden™ product line up and gardening tips from Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Growcentia Co-Founder Colin Bell. Growcentia introduced its biologically-based home garden product lineup at the National Lawn and Garden Show in June under the Mammoth Garden brand.

Now, gardeners across the country can enjoy the natural science that maximizes plant growth, quality, and vigor. These products include Plant Me, a 50-cell deep starter-plug tray, Grow Me, a biologically based fruit and bloom enhancer, and Protect Me, an all-natural pesticide.

CRO and Growcentia Co-founder Colin Bell, Ph.D., said, “It is our job to deliver highly effective nature-based products that are easy to use, compatible for home and commercial gardening, and support plant performance and gardening success.”

Mammoth Garden, featured on Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime today and will air again Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Designing Spaces is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information, visit https://designingspaces.tv/.

Visit the new Mammoth Garden website, https://MyMammothGarden.com, for more product details and additional information. Products will also be available to order online at MyMammothGarden.com and Walmart.com.

Mammoth Garden is a family of products crafted by Growcentia, Inc., a company of scientists and professionals focused on delivering premium products that take crop yield and quality to the next level. Growcentia, Inc. creates and manufactures plant growth additives and biostimulants and is known for changing the way the world grows.