Holex USA Expanding their Offerings Direct into New York

Holex USA is expanding their offerings direct into their New York location; what will bring USA customers a diverse range of fresh and dried flowers directly from Ecuador, Italy, Kenya and Thailand. A next step in the Holex ‘Connecting Continents’ strategy!

Holex USA is confident that this expansion will offer their customers an even more extensive range of options and enhanced product quality. The team invites their customers to explore the new offerings into New York starting with September 9th arrival into JFK.

The new New York offerings can be found under the New York locations tab at the Holex webshop.

The Holex USA team thanks their customers for their continued support, and they look forward to serving them with exceptional blooms from around the world direct into New York!

If you are an existing Holex USA customer, and have any questions about this new arrival location, please contact your Account manager at Holex USA. Not an existing customer yet? Visit www.holex.com for more information.