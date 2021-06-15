Indiana Grown ready to Reconnect at Monumental Marketplace

After the pandemic prevented Indiana Grown from putting on its annual Monumental Marketplace in 2020, the one-day event is set return to Monument Circle on June 18, with the help of Downtown Indy Inc.

Indiana Grown, an Indiana State Department of Agriculture marketing initiative to promote local agriculture, has over 1,800 members.

The event has previously taken place in the south half of the circle, except for of 2019, when it occupied the entire circle. This year, it will return to the south half from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 75 vendors are expected to attend the event.

A wide range of agricultural products will be available at the marketplace, with all coming from Indiana farmers, artisans and growers. Scheduled vendors range from food trucks to merchants selling food and drink, horticultural products and homemade wares.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Indianapolis Business Journal