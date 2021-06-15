McHutchison Promotes from Within, Adds Three Experienced Sales Representatives to its Nursery Division and Brings Back a Retired Legend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – McHutchison is proud to announce the promotion of one of its long-time employees, the addition of three experienced sales representatives to its nursery division and a long-time executive returning to advise the company’s sales team.

Erik Jensen, a 15-year McHutchison employee, is now the company’s new nursery director as he will oversee operations and sales teams. Jensen started his horticulture career at Home Depot where he worked in various roles including the garden department before joining New York’s famed New York Botanical Garden in Bronx, N.Y. as plant shop manager. He arrived at McHutchison in 2006 and since then, Jensen has built strong vendor relationships, sought new products and attended industry trade shows throughout the U.S. Jensen has managed logistics, negotiated pricing, built company name recognition, and developed sales materials all while working closely with sales staff and vendors to ensure plant material integrity. He will be directly responsible for McHutchison’s customers in the five boroughs of New York City along with Long Island, Westchester County and Orange County in New York.

Frank Yaun brings extensive horticulture experience with him to McHutchison having worked 33 years in the industry. He has represented numerous well-known horticulture brands throughout the southeastern U.S. His previous stops included: Scott Donaldson Landscape and Irrigation as a partner; outside sales for MI Nursery; 15 years with Skinner Nurseries in a variety of roles; owner of Monticello Tree Farm; multiple sales roles with the Berry Family of Nurseries; founder of Farm Fresh Organics, a USDA certified organic vegetable farm with operations in Florida and Montana; and territory manager for Grimes Horticulture. He was most recently the national sales manager of hemp and ornamentals for Speedling Inc. prior to joining McHutchison. Yaun, based in Asheville, N.C., will service the state of North Carolina for the McHutchison team.

Andrew Gorry started as a greenhouse manager for Millanes Nursery Inc. in 1995 and has worked in different areas of horticulture ever since. His industry journey then led him to Atria, Inc. as an installation and purchasing manager for nearly three years before arriving at Soundview Landscape Supply, LLC. He served as the operations/nursery manager for 13 years at the nursery and store located in West Haven, Conn. where he purchased plant material, negotiated prices, recruited and trained employees along with an array of internal and community responsibilities. In 2013, Gorry ventured into the sales world as a broker and outside sales representative for Garden Resource Group and then Canterbury Horticulture, where he spent the past five years before joining McHutchison. In his new role, he will service McHutchison’s nursery customers throughout Connecticut as a sales representative.

Tim Kilgore began his horticulture career in 1998. He served in various roles with Shemin Landscape Supply supporting the company’s operations in Michigan and New Jersey for 17 years. He oversaw all operational functions including customer service, production, maintenance, transportation and safety as well as safety regulations compliance for them until the company’s merger with John Deere Landscapes in 2015. Kilgore moved over to Brock Farms as general sales manager for its wholesale and retail division, working there for four years. He then oversaw new business development at Sharp’s Landscaping Inc. in its Philadelphia branch prior to joining McHutchison. Based in Newton, Penn., Kilgore will service McHutchison’s nursery customers in eastern Pennsylvania along with the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region.

Dave Sharkey has rejoined McHutchison as sales management advisor. Based in New Hampshire, he will support McHutchison’s sales representatives along the east coast by coaching and mentoring the sales team. Sharkey is no stranger to the horticulture industry as he originally joined McHutchison in 1985 as a sales representative covering Pennsylvania and New Jersey before becoming the company’s sales manager in 1991. He served in that role for 20 years prior to going back out on the road as a sales representative for 8 more years before retiring in 2019. Retirement never quite suited him, so he rejoined McHutchison in this newly created position. Sharkey will train new sales team members and provide valuable insight as a liaison between the sales department and company suppliers. His 33+ years of experience at McHutchison and positive outlook are a welcome addition as the company plans for its future.

These personnel moves are all in coordination with McHutchison’s multiyear strategy for growth that builds both the company structure and team.

