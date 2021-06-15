Boursin Cheese Transforms One Lucky Fan’s Backyard Into an Overnight Culinary Escape

CHICAGO — This summer Boursin® Cheese is transforming one lucky fan’s backyard to create the ultimate foodie escape. Over the past year, people have found comfort in the havens of their own backyards and at camping sites across the country. But this summer, they’re looking for ways to easily elevate their camping experiences, nights in the backyard, and most importantly, the food. That’s why Boursin is introducing a one-of-a-kind glamping experience for 24 hours: Glamp Boursin.

Like the thrill of unwrapping a new box of Boursin, Glamp Boursin opens a world of inspiration that can transform any outdoor experience into a gourmet getaway—all set against the glow of an open fire. The immersive backyard oasis features:

A personal chef to prepare all meals and snacks, including a cocktail welcome reception, gourmet three-course dinner under the stars, nighttime campfire experience and delicious breakfast with coffee bar—all featuring a variety of creamy, crumbly Boursin Cheese flavors.

Beautiful décor, including a cozy bed and luxurious tent provided by the nation’s premier upscale glamping expert, Under Canvas.

Glamping activities such as a charcuterie board styling class, wood cutting board burning workshop, campfire s’mores roasting and lawn games.

“Over the last year we’ve been inspired by the new ways people have started entertaining at home and on the road with the rise of staycations, backyard hangouts and glamping occasions. At Boursin, we want to continue to spark people’s creativity and drive culinary inspiration, helping people turn any campfire into a wow-worthy experience,” said Matt Barlow, brand director for Boursin. “We’re so excited to bring Glamp Boursin to life and encourage consumers to get inspired to make unique, memorable meals this summer.”

Fans can enter to win by visiting GlampBoursin.com and sharing a photo and brief description of a delicious summer-inspired dish they’d serve at their own #GlampBoursin. While there can only be one winner, Boursin is sharing mouthwatering recipes like Sweet & Savory S’mores and an official glamping guide full of tips, tricks and inspirational Pinterest boards so everyone has the necessary resources to upgrade their backyards this summer. For official rules, visit GlampBoursin.com.

About Boursin:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin® Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Headquartered in Paris, Bel wants to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy snack market. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other USA favorites include The Laughing Cow®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com