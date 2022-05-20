Boursin Cheese Debuts Maison Boursin – a House of Entertaining Inspiration – with Padma Lakshmi as its Host in Residence

CHICAGO – Boursin® Cheese is inviting cheese lovers to Maison Boursin, a culinary destination filled with inspiration to make the art of entertaining easy, elevated and, above all, enjoyable. The one-of-a-kind experience is created in partnership with culinary TV host and author Padma Lakshmi, who will serve as Maison Boursin’s Host in Residence throughout 2022.

After the last two years, people are ready to get back to entertaining – hosting intimate gatherings, dinner parties, brunches, and more with friends and family once again. In fact, a recent survey commissioned by Boursin and conducted online by The Harris Poll found that 92% of Americans who have ever hosted enjoy doing so at their home, but 60% of them feel hesitant about assuming the role, with 21% citing uncertainty around the “new rules” of hosting since the pandemic started.

“For decades, Boursin has been a staple of in-home entertaining, offering simple solutions to elevate everyday meals. Maison Boursin combines the art of cheese with the art of hosting in a way that is approachable but elevated,” said Jamee Pearlstein, Brand Director of Boursin. “After an uncertain few years, it’s time to get back to brunches, movie nights and impromptu dinners with the people we love. And Boursin continues to be the perfect wow-worthy element for every entertaining occasion—helping hosts regain their confidence and remember everything they love about hosting friends and family without any added stress.”

To bring the entertaining inspiration of Maison Boursin to life, Boursin and Padma are transforming a house in New York City into a cheese-focused experience that will be open for reservations on June 17 and 18. Starting next week on Wednesday, May 25, Boursin fans can visit Boursin.com/Maison to book a reservation for a 60-minute immersive visit for $20 per person, with all proceeds donated to charity.

Each immersive experience includes:

A sampling of delicious dishes and drinks developed by Padma and Boursin —all featuring a variety of creamy, crumbly Boursin Cheese flavors.

A tour of Maison’s rooms, specially designed and curated by Padma, featuring different entertaining scenarios, with Padma’s signature style infused in the décor.

Endless entertaining inspiration, including tips and tricks on how to host the ultimate gathering—including perfecting floral arrangements and sparking engaging conversations with guests.

A custom digital look book curated by Padma and Boursin, featuring a go-to guide with simple, yet elevated ways to confidently step up your hosting game, which will be unveiled for all on Boursin’s Instagram later this summer!

In addition to the physical experience in New York, Maison Boursin will serve as a virtual collective of unparalleled entertaining inspiration, to help hosts confidently get gatherings back on their calendars and spend more time with loved ones. Explore Maison Boursin and find inspiration to uncover the simple elegance of Boursin in every hosting occasion at Boursin.com/Maison and #MaisonBoursin on social media.

Fans will also have access to Padma’s tried-and-true entertaining tips and Boursin-inspired recipes, like Padma’s Boursin e Pepe and Padma’s Roasted Figs au Boursin. With the majority (79%) of hosts gravitating towards simple versus complex recipes for their gatherings, these unique recipes will be perfect for no-fuss get-togethers at home that will still “wow” guests.

“Hosting doesn’t have to be intimidating, and I’m looking forward to helping home cooks rediscover the joy of creating memorable moments with loved ones over a shared meal or dish,” said Padma Lakshmi. “I’m excited to share some recipes I’ve created with Boursin that make entertaining stress-free, craveable and fun.”

Follow Boursin’s social channels (@BoursinCheese on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) and Padma on Instagram (@PadmaLakshmi) to be the first to get updates, and join us dans la Maison!

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Bel Brands, USA. from February 16 – 18, 2022 among 1,642 adults ages 18 and older who ever host people at their home. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Kaile Catalano.

About Boursin:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin® Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other beloved USA brands include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com