Agenda Announced for California Creamery Operators Association’s Virtual Event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Creamery Operators Association (CCOA) will host its 121st Annual Meeting as a virtual event on June 28-30. The three half-days are packed with informative and engaging keynotes and panel discussions. A line-up of more than 20 esteemed speakers will be sharing the latest insights on federal policies, consumer trends, dairy innovation, international markets, water scarcity, and more. The event’s theme is Innovation in An Era of Challenges and Opportunities.

Since 1900, the CCOA annual convention has served as an important forum for dairy industry leaders. The event brings together dairy producers, processors, academics, allied industry members, and other partners to explore trends, challenges, and opportunities. Virtual event attendees will hear from a variety of top-notch speakers. Panel discussions for this year’s virtual event include:

Inside Washington: What to Expect from the Biden Administration and a Balanced Congress

Panelists will discuss the latest developments in federal issues with implications for California dairy.

• Jim Costa, Congressman, 16th District, CA, House Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee Chair

• Jaime Castaneda, Executive President for Policy, U.S. Dairy Export Council, National Milk Producers Federation

• Chip English, Partner-in-Charge, Davis Wright Tremaine

• Moderator: Darrin Monteiro, VP, Member and Government Relations, California Dairies, Inc.

Promoting a Culture of Innovation

What’s old is new again, and what’s new is enticing. A look at innovation in a culture where everything is at our fingertips.

• Donna Berry, Owner, Dairy & Food Communications

• Steve Lerch, President, Story Arc Consulting

• Moderator: John Talbot, Chief Executive Officer, California Milk Advisory Board

Dairy Exports: Sustaining Milk Growth and Creating Value for California Dairy Families

Learn about international markets and opportunities for continued growth and value creation.

• William Loux, Director of Global Trade Analysis, U.S. Dairy Export Council

• Luis Miguel Lozano, Owner, Grupo Lozano Migoya

• Glenn Millar, Director of International Business Development, California Milk Advisory Board

• Moderator: Steve Gulley, Chief Marketing Officer, DairyAmerica

Surviving Increased Water Scarcity in CA

Gain insights on water policies impacting California dairies and processors and strategies for navigating the challenges ahead.

• Matthew Swanson, Vice-Chair, California Water Commission, CEO, Associated Feed

• Ellen Hanak, Vice President and Director, PPIC Water Policy Center

• Jason Gianquinto, General Manager, Semitropic Water Storage District

• Moderator: Geoffrey Vanden Heuvel, Director of Regulatory & Economic Affairs, Milk Producers Council

Keynote presentations include:

Dairy’s Economic Outlook

Today’s dairy market and the trends, policies, and innovations impacting future forecasts.

Phil Plourd, President, Blimling and Associates, Inc.

Consumer Trends in Dairy, Now and Into the Future

During a year of sheltering in place and quarantine, consumer trends changed dramatically.

John Crawford, VP of Client Insights-Dairy, IRI

California’s Evolving Climate Policies and How Dairy Processors Fit In

Insights about evolving policies and the programs and strategies to help the dairy sector reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Daniel Adler, Senior Advisor for Climate Finance, Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development

Organizers will use an interactive online platform to host the educational sessions, a sponsor showcase, and valuable networking opportunities to promote the continued advancement of California dairy. Sessions will run from 9 am to 12 pm PT, with a later start on Monday.

CCOA looks forward to this opportunity to host important and timely discussions among a broad network of dairy industry members and partners. The in-person event will return to Lake Tahoe in 2022. To see the full speaker agenda and to register, visit CCOADairy.org.

The California Creamery Operators Association (CCOA) was established to promote and develop the dairy industry of California. Initially formed in 1900, CCOA is one of the most long-standing leading dairy industry associations in the United States. The organization brings dairy producers, dairy processors, academia, and allied industry members together to share information and discuss key issues important to the entire dairy industry. CCOA members include dairy producer and processor organizations, allied businesses, dairy consultants, and educators involved in the nation’s largest dairy producing state. Through its annual meeting and related activities, CCOA seeks to foster and build relationships that can ensure a vibrant dairy industry for the benefit of dairy consumers in the United States and globally.