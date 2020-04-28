California Creamery Operators Association President Announces Cancellation of Annual Meeting

Like me, I know you were looking forward to the 121st Annual Meeting of the California Creamery Operators Association. However, there remains significant challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic and many unknowns regarding the timing of any “new normal” as it relates to business and social activities. The CCOA Board met recently and after considering the available options and with the priority being the health and safety of all of our attendees, the Board made the difficult decision to cancel the 121st CCOA Annual Meeting scheduled for June 28-30, 2020 at Harrah’s Resort Hotel, Lake Tahoe. We will be in contact with all meeting pre-registrants, sponsors and exhibitors in the next few months regarding refunds and we apologize for any inconvenience.



The CCOA Annual Meeting provides an important forum for the California dairy industry to gather, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights that help to move the dairy industry forward. This annual event provides networking opportunities in a venue that also brings family and friends together.

We can assure you that once the public health concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic are behind us and we can gather without risk to the health and safety of participants, CCOA looks forward to planning and delivering future annual meetings and other events that will serve our member’s needs. In fact, we hope you tentatively mark your calendars to join us June 27-29, 2021 at Harrah’s Resort Hotel, Lake Tahoe for the next CCOA Annual meeting!



Despite these challenging times, CCOA remains a strong relevant organization with a Board of Directors committed to its mission and goals. Through future annual meetings and other activities, CCOA will continue to foster and build relationships that can insure vibrant discussions for the benefit of the dairy industry in the United States and globally. Therefore, we hope to stay in contact with you to keep you informed of CCOA future activities.



We know that Covid-19 has impacted your businesses and lives in many ways. We look forward to a day when this pandemic is behind us. Please continue to stay healthy and be safe.



Sincerely,

Gary Stueve,

President

Chair, CCOA Board of Directors