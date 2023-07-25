California Creamery Operators Association to Assist Scheduled Listening Sessions- CDFA Regulatory Alignment

The CCOA has been asked to assist in Scheduling Listening Sessions for CDFA’s Regulatory Alignment Study.



The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and contracted consultants (Crowe LLP) are scheduling listening sessions for the agricultural community about experiences with regulatory reporting requirements and process. The listening sessions will be virtual or hybrid (in Sacramento).



CDFA, in collaboration with the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) and State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board), are working with Crowe to evaluate agriculture’s food safety and water quality regulatory reporting requirements as part of an effort to streamline the administrative processes and optimize information collected by the state.



Let CDFA know when you’re available to participate. To answer the availability poll, simply enter your name, click “sign in” and then highlight the times when you could be available.



Processor Perspective Poll:

https://www.when2meet.com/?20630971-Xt1ts



Producer Perspective Poll:

https://www.when2meet.com/?20630938-MrLPY