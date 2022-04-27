Clover Sonoma Receives California Creamery Operators Association Sustainability Award for Packaging Innovation

PETALUMA, Calif.–Clover Sonoma, a Certified B Corporation® and third-generation family-owned and operated dairy, receives recognition for its sustainable packaging innovation for the first fully renewable milk carton and post consumer recycled (PCR) gallon milk jug in the United States through California Creamery Operators Association’s first Sustainability award. In addition, Clover Sonoma releases its 2021 Impact Report, highlighting achievements and progress in sustainable packaging, carbon footprint reduction, and social justice issues.

Sustainability continues to be a priority for Clover Sonoma. In 2020, Clover Sonoma launched the first-ever fully renewable milk carton in the United States. This year, they continued these efforts, rolling it out to additional skus, with the intention to transition all of their organic fluid milk cartons to the fully renewable cartons by 2025.

As a next step in this process, in 2021, they announced their intent to produce the first PCR gallon milk jugs in the United States. Starting with 30% PCR content, the company made the commitment to increase the PCR content across all of their organic gallon milk jugs, also by 2025. These are aspiring innovations for the food and packaging industry. The organic gallon milk PCR jug is on grocery store shelves now.

“California’s dairy processors are forward-thinking and ambitious,” said Michael Boccadoro, Executive Director of the California Creamery Operators Association. “Clover Sonoma and other milk processors are continually exploring and implementing new practices and technologies that help shrink the carbon footprint throughout the supply chain and improve overall sustainability. Clover Sonoma’s packaging initiative is an excellent example of the innovation and commitment that’s paving the way for a more sustainable future.”

For more information on the CCOA Sustainability Award, please visit CCOA’s YouTube page.

Clover Sonoma is humble and steadfast in support of people and the planet. Along with sustainability practices including water conservation and regenerative agricultural practices, the company is working towards a better packaging solution that will inspire change across the natural products industry. In fact, in a study done by McKinsey, sixty to seventy percent of consumers would pay a premium for sustainable packaging and it’s estimated that a more circular economy could generate four and a half billion dollars in economic growth – meaning companies have a unique opportunity to stimulate economic growth, turn waste into wealth, and differentiate brands through the lens of sustainability. As a member of One Step Closer’s Zero Waste Packaging Campaign, the company is taking action with like-minded companies looking to support this effort.

“It’s an honor to receive recognition from our peers at the CCOA for the investment and innovation we’ve dedicated to packaging solutions that decrease the use of fossil fuels, utilize less plastic, and encourage recycling,” said Kristel Corson, Clover Sonoma Chief Growth Officer. “We look forward to working with packaging partners and others in the natural products industry who share the same goals.”

Beyond packaging innovation, Clover Sonoma continues to drive progress and takes a holistic approach to enacting change across its channels.

Summary from the 2021 Impact Report

Launched first-ever Materiality Assessment in Q1 2021 as part of Clover Sonoma’s B Corporation commitment, identifying material issues (Product Quality & Safety, Business Ethics & Responsible Leadership, Family Farms, Animal Care, Health Nutrition & Consumer Well-Being, Company Culture) and creating goals to support their Impact Strategy for 2022.

Updated manure management and farm emissions in 2021 using Cool Farm Tool. Collected farm level data to improve the quality of emissions inventory coming from dairies, and identified areas of opportunity for further greenhouse gas emission reductions on farm.

Continued to explore regenerative agriculture. Engaged Clover Sonoma organic dairy farmers to identify ways to implement regenerative farming practices, reduce emissions and recapture carbon in the soil, to start the process of carbon farm planning.

Supported over 175 organizations that elevate dairy, empower future generations, or support their community through their Clover Cares Program with more than $810,000 in donations.

Built an action plan against their J.E.D.I Collaborative (Justice. Equity. Diversity. Inclusion) work, supporting systemic change in the natural products industry. Working with nonprofits, Clover Sonoma supported programs related to food insecurity, access to healthy foods, nutrition education, as well as BIPOC youth leadership.

For more details, read the full 2021 Impact Report here: https://cloversonoma.com/clover-cares/b-corp-certified/

About Clover Sonoma

Third-generation family owned and operated, Clover Sonoma is a leader in the dairy industry, bringing conscious dairy products to consumers. Based in Northern California’s beautiful Sonoma County, Clover Sonoma was the first dairy in the United States to become American Humane Certified, and hold its partnership of family-owned dairy farms to a higher standard by developing its own unique Clover Promise of Excellence. As a Certified B Corporation®, the company uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable and regenerative farming practices, and local community continue to be hallmarks of the business. As a member of the OSC2’s JEDI Collaborative, the company works towards ensuring justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in the food industry. Each year, the company gives back at least five percent of its profits to elevate dairy, empower future generations, and support the community under its Clover Cares program. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.