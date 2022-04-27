Sisters Whip Up Sweet Food-Tech Innovation

New York, NY – Sisters Tracy Luckow and Lori Gitomer deliver an entirely reimagined multi-sensory whipped cream experience through their innovative company, Whipnotic.

Whipped cream is a rapidly growing industry projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the next five years. The increase in consumer demand is driven by keto and low-sugar diet trends, causing natural whipped cream to become a staple in homes. Yet, for an industry that continues to expand (with topped double-digitgrowth in 2021), the actual whipped cream product has not progressed in the past seventy-five years. Whipnotic is here to flip the industry on its can.

Whipnotic is the first swirled whipped cream that utilizes its patented technology to dispense an ll-natural color and fruit-infused swirl with the press of the nozzle. This proprietary technology turns ordinary whipped cream into a delicious, decadent cream for an aesthetic at-home delight straight from your fridge. Unlike most whipped creams, Whipnotic uses the freshest ingredients, including real cream, natural colors, and fruit flavors that are keto-friendly and gluten-free.

“We’re putting the power of creativity at your fingertips and whipped cream is the perfect blank canvas for this highly sensorial experience.,” said Tracy Luckow, CoFounder, and President, who also holds a Ph.D. in Sensory Science and Nutrition.

Whipnotic is led by sisters Luckow and Gitomer, along with fellow founder and adviser Elissa Harman. The management team brings over four decades of notable branding, marketing, strategy, and financial experience. The company was granted a patent for their innovative delivery system and is also a certified member of The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s leading advocate of women-owned businesses. The WBENC’s national standard of certification is a meticulous process designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women. To date, Whipnotic secured a pre-seed round of $1MM with key investors and VC funding last year.

Whipnotic is poised to hit shelves on the east coast this summer beginning with two delicious ice cream-inspired flavors: Strawberry Swirl and Vanilla Salted Caramel. Each of the flavors will be available for retail purchase in 7-ounce cans.

Whipnotic’s unmatched flavor creates a decadent whipped cream that is unlike any other on the market. A delightful addition to any dessert, it can also be used in smoothies and coffee or paired with parfait and pancakes. Enjoy it by the spoonful or, better yet, by the bowlful. The possibilities are endless.

“Whipped cream is having a moment, and we’re looking forward to entering the category at such an exciting time,” said Lori Gitomer, Cofounder, and CEO.

About Whipnotic

Whipnotic introduces the first swirled whipped cream utilizing patented technology that dispenses an all-natural color and flavor swirl with the press of their patented nozzle. Keto-friendly, gluten-free, made with real cream and all-natural color and flavor, Whipnotic is changing the way the world eats whipped cream.

Learn more about America’s favorite new whipped cream treat at www.whipnotic.com. Whipnotic shares inspiration and irreverence, plus perfect pairings for Whipnotic flavors, on IG and FB.