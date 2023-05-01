GreatWhip Launches 640G Whip Cream Chargers for Food and Beverage Businesses

GreatWhip, the leading manufacturer of whip cream chargers and nitrous oxide canisters, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new 640G whip cream chargers. These aluminum N2O tanks are filled with ultra-pure nitrous oxide, tested at 99.9%, and offer a 20% discount to all US, UK, and EU restaurant owners and food enthusiasts. The GreatWhip whip chargers are designed to enhance the dessert experience and make whipped cream a breeze to produce.

GreatWhip is a leading gas charger manufacturer in China with over ten years of experience in the field. The GreatWhip 640G Whip Cream Chargers are compatible with all standard cream whippers and can be easily installed with the GreatWhip pressure regulator. GreatWhip’s commitment to quality is evident in the fact that they manufacture compliance standards & certifications, including CE, ISO22000, ISO45001, ISO19001, ISO24001, and TUV and HACCP.

GreatWhip Nitrous oxide canisters are a consumable item that is used in the food industry. The canisters contain nitrous oxide, which is a laughing gas that is used in dentistry as well as food service. In the food industry, nitrous oxide is used to add volume to whipped cream and other types of desserts, as well as toppings like marshmallows and strawberries. Nitrous oxide is a colorless, nonflammable gas. At room temperature, it’s a liquid, and at standard pressure, it can be used as an aerosol propellant in whipped cream canisters. It has a variety of uses in the food industry because it’s safe and effective at preventing food spoilage.

GreatWhip can produce over 40 million pieces per month, ensuring customers always have access to high-quality, affordable whip cream chargers. GreatWhip’s commitment to customer satisfaction is unparalleled, and they are confident that their 640G whip cream chargers will exceed customer expectations.

“We can offer our clients all kinds of chargers at a low price, high quality with fast delivery. We always consider the quality of the product first and do our best for each customer. Hope you will like our service”! Said a GreatWhip spokesperson.

According to a restaurant owner, “GreatWhip’s 640G whip cream chargers have transformed our dessert offerings. The nitrous oxide canisters are easy to use and produce the perfect whipped cream every time. Our customers rave about the quality of our desserts, and we owe it all to GreatWhip.”

