Harpak-ULMA Opens West Coast Customer Experience Center

TAUNTON, Mass.–Harpak-ULMA, the industry leader in smart, connected packaging solutions, announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center (CXC) in Costa Mesa, California. The new technology center expands Harpak-ULMA’s national support coverage by replicating its popular CXC based in Taunton, Massachusetts. The expansion represents a significant investment designed to bolster Harpak-ULMA’s reputation for top-notch customer service and support, regardless of location.

The Center is easily accessible from the western US, located 10 minutes from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport. The facility will serve as a hub for sales, services, support, and training and a regional parts distribution center.

The new CXC will further enhance Harpak-ULMA’s presence in the West, offering a variety of customer-focused experiences and services currently available at the company’s flagship CXC in Taunton. The Center will host live demonstrations of Harpak-ULMA’s most popular packaging and automation solutions, including tray sealing, flow wrapping, thermoforming, robotics, vision inspection, and stretch wrap equipment. Additional features include the company’s newest lines of smart, connected machines and demonstrations of advanced digital connectivity for packaging operations. The Western CXC offers enhanced convenience for customers to test and experience the latest technologies, helping them make informed purchase decisions.

In addition to demonstrations, customers can schedule meetings with expert Harpak-ULMA resources on various packaging topics. Expert advice is available for package or solution design guidance, evaluation of different packaging styles, and packaging strategies. In addition, Interactive services such as sample development, training, and prototyping will be available.

“Our expansion to the West Coast enables us to more directly and efficiently offer our services and solutions to our growing customer base in the region,” said Kevin Roach, Harpak-ULMA’s CEO. “The combination of additional, west coast-based customer service staff and technicians, along with launching a second CXC, sends a confident message to the customers who benefit significantly from our enhanced presence in the region and our commitment to further expanding the best possible customer experience service and technology services, support, and solutions available to the industry.”

For more information about Harpak-ULMA’s new Customer Experience Center located at 3303 Harbor Boulevard, Suite D2, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, or to experience the Center’s live machine demonstrations, call (508) 884-2500. Be sure to visit Harpak-ULMA at PACK EXPO, September 11-13, at Booth #6101 or Booth #6188 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Harpak-ULMA

Harpak-ULMA is the North American arm of ULMA, a $1B industry leader in complete packaging line solutions for Food, Medical, Bakery, and Industrial products. Harpak-ULMA provides smart, connected packaging systems utilizing Rockwell Automation’s controls and information platforms to deliver greater efficiency, uptime, and throughput, as well as better package quality and reduced waste. Well-designed, reliable solutions reduce customers’ total cost of ownership, help them overcome the challenges of an aging and evolving workforce, and improve control of maintenance expenses with competitive parts sourcing. In addition to offering ULMA primary packaging systems and comprehensive automation solutions, Harpak-ULMA is the exclusive North American distributor of G. Mondini tray sealers. Harpak-ULMA joined the Rockwell Automation Partner Network in 2018 as part of its initiative to build and deploy smart, connected packaging solutions.