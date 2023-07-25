South St. Paul Bagel Bakery Draws $5.2M

National Choice Bakery, which was founded in 1990 as Twin City Bagel Inc., has grown into a supplier for major brands across the country.

On July 10, owners Shimon Harosh and Michel Rouache sold their company to Bimbo Bakeries of Horshman, Pennsylvania, for an undisclosed sum. They also sold their 66,324-square-foot plant and 5.86-acre site at 130 Hardman Ave. S. in South St. Paul to Bimbo for $5.2 million in cash.

The 23-year-old kosher plant, located just west of the Mississippi River, employs 150 workers.

