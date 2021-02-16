McHutchison #GrowYourSocial Campaign Debuts to Support Growers and Garden Centers with Social Media Efforts

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – McHutchison now offers its #GrowYourSocial campaign, a free 52-week social media program, to help growers and garden centers engage with their customers on Facebook along with the flexibility to leverage the content on other platforms such as Instagram and email campaigns, among others.

The unique program was designed to allow garden centers a full year of posts to keep customers and potential new customers informed on everything from gardening inspiration to planting tips. Plant varieties and holidays are highlighted throughout the 52-week plan which features written copy and high-resolution images to be included with each post.

“We all have those busy times of the year where it seems impossible to dedicate time to create targeted marketing communication to effectively build your brand,” said Chris Berg, director of marketing for McHutchison. “This #GrowYourSocial campaign gives you 52 weeks of pre-programmed posts to make sure that you’ve got social media going all year long.”

Connecting with consumers has always been important but the global pandemic has reinforced that digital connection is now more important than ever. Marketing communication is most effective when it is repeated over and over to your consumer audience. This builds confidence and familiarity with your brand.

The #GrowYourSocial program provides garden centers with 52 weeks of social media content that they can pre-schedule and incorporate into a robust program that educates and entertains their audiences. Followers will also be encouraged to participate and engage with retailers on a number of things like sharing their own photos of their favorite plants they like to grow or hope to purchase.

If you are unsure how set up your company’s social media posts, don’t worry. There are plenty of helpful tips in the #GrowYourSocial campaign that walk you through the process of scheduling posts to increase follower participation on your company’s social media channels. For a brief video preview of the #GrowYourSocial program, click here to learn more.

Any garden center that wishes to get a USB drive with the full #GrowYourSocial program only needs to contact their McHutchison sales representative or to call the main office at (800) 943-2230.

For more information about McHutchison, visit www.mchutchison.com.

About McHutchison

Founded in 1902, McHutchison was built on service, quality and dependability. Our company provides the most service-oriented wholesale distribution of plants and related products in North America. The most important resource we have is our dedicated staff, which provide tailored business solutions that drive growth and value for our customers and suppliers. Extensive experience and creative thinking ensure that McHutchison produces the best suppliers and most sustainable solutions to build any business. Our virtual store provides online access where customers can select horticultural materials ranging from tissue culture and unrooted cuttings to finished annuals and perennials including trees and shrubs along with supplies. We take pride in maintaining our vision filled with growth and opportunities while staying true to an unwavering commitment to distribute the best quality products and services. For more information on McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com.