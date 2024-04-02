Lidl US Expands Outdoor Garden Center Concept Just in Time for Spring

With warmer weather upon us, Lidl US has announced the expansion of its outdoor Garden Center concept to 76 stores across the Lidl US network. Lidl Garden Centers will feature a variety of flowers, plants, soil, hanging baskets, planters and other gardening accessories.

The garden centers will launch in three phases in select stores:

March 27, 2024 – May 14, 2024 : Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina

: Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina April 10, 2024 – May 14, 2024 : Virginia and Maryland

: Virginia and Maryland April 24, 2024 – May 28, 2024: Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York

Lidl has partnered with local, family-owned growers, Gabrielsen Farms, American Color Inc. and van Hoekelen Greenhouses to provide Garden Center customers with the highest quality plants and flowers at the lowest prices.

Tammy Roberts, Director of Purchasing for Floral at Lidl US said: “We are excited to bring the Lidl Garden Center concept to even more customers this year. At Lidl, we are relentlessly focused on quality and freshness at low prices and our Garden Centers are no exception. We are delighted to work with our incredible partners – Gabrielsen Farms, American Color Inc. and van Hoekelen Greenhouses to provide our customers with the best plants and flowers for their gardens this spring.”

Carl Gabrielsen, Founder Gabrielsen Farms said: “It has been a pleasure partnering with Lidl to bring beautiful flowers to our local community.”

Sean May, Director of Sales for American Color Inc. said: “American Color Inc. is excited to partner with Lidl for the garden center expansion and to continue sharing our passion for amazing florals with the consumer.”

Alex van Hoekelen, Operations Manager for van Hoekelen Greenhouses said: “van Hoekelen Greenhouses is extremely excited to be a part of the Garden Center launch. We believe our quality, experience, and service along with our partnership with Lidl will result in a very successful outdoor spring season.”

The Garden Center concept was piloted in 2022 in Long Island, New York in partnership with Gabrielsen Farms, a local business who grows annuals, perennials, edible plants and shrubs. In 2023, the concept was expanded across Lidl stores in New York. This year the Garden Center will be available in over 75 stores across the Lidl US network. A full list of stores and opening dates can be found on the Lidl Garden Center website.

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 170 stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

About Gabrielsen Farms

The Gabrielsen family Farm dates back to the late 1800’s. They are a local business on Long Island that grows annuals and perennials and edible plants. A proud “Growing Green Facility,” the family farm utilizes solar energy to help power their 400,000-square-foot greenhouse. Gabrielsen Farms is also a leader in the community, working with schools to teach agriculture and hosting student tours. We’re proud to work with Gabrielsen Farms to bring you beautiful plants grown with care (and eco-friendly practices).

About American Color Inc.

Ed Van Hoven is proof that green thumbs are in the genes. This third-generation grower brings passion and knowledge to the Virginia business (and gives back through Bountiful Plant Ministries in Guatemala too). Just because they’ve been around since 1998 doesn’t mean this greenhouse is old-school. American Color uses high-tech methods like bio-brews (natural micro-organisms) to fight plant diseases, so you get less pesticides and more plants au natural. From Angelonia to Zinnias, you can find a whole slew of gorgeous flowers ready for your garden from American Color.

About van Hoekelen Greenhouses, Inc.

Family-owned van Hoekelen Greenhouses, Inc. (VHG) isn’t just dedicated to selling a variety of seasonal plants and flowers, they’re also in the business of nurturing people. The family behind VHG believes in people first, product second and profits third. They’re committed to helping their employees reach their own personal goals and recognize the important role each person has in the success of the company. This means the gorgeous bulbs and stunning plants, like mums, annuals and tulips, you get from VHG are grown by highly motivated employees to a superior quality.