Mark Your Calendar for the 76th Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

Community support has allowed this cherished Santa Barbara tradition to continue

Santa Barbara, California – The Santa Barbara community gave the Santa Barbara Orchid Show a triumphant post-Covid return in 2023, cementing this beloved event as a community gem. It’s fitting that the 2024 show theme is “Orchids: Gems of Nature”.

The 76th Annual International Orchid Show will return from March 8th to 10th, 2024, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, California. Organizers invite nature lovers to enjoy a day surrounded by the magic of orchids and consider a tax-deductible donation to support the show and solidify its future.

“The community truly enveloped this event, and the support for the 2023 Orchid Show and financial support of fellow orchid lovers is allowing us to continue next year,” says Lauris Rose, President of Santa Barbara International Orchid Show. “Santa Barbara’s 75-year-long history of showcasing this beautiful, elegant flower continues. The Orchid Show is a wonderful way to unite not just orchid growers but nature lovers of all types in the celebration of nature’s premier gift.”

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious orchid shows in the United States. Visitors delight in grand orchid displays installed by local, national, and international artisans and orchid enthusiasts. Exhibits of orchid art, photography, floral arrangements, and a comprehensive workshop and demonstration schedule provide visitors with a rich and unique orchid experience. This show is judged by the internationally sanctioned American Orchid Society Judging panel. Tickets can be purchased online at https://sborchidshow.com, starting at $20 with a 3-day pass for $30.

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization with the purpose of sharing the joy of the orchid world and educating the public about orchids via its annual show. Donations, large and small, are needed to help the show to create new traditions for the future. To donate, please go to https://sborchidshow.com.

About The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

