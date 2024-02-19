Perdue Farms Honored for Corporate Stewardship

Salisbury, Md. – Perdue Farms has received recognition in The Business Concept’s CSR Excellence Awards and as one of the top 50 companies in the United States for corporate social responsibility by the 2023 National Diversity Awards, underscoring its leadership in social and environmental responsibility.

The Business Concept CSR Excellence Awards named Perdue Farms the Most Impactful Responsible Food & Agriculture Company – USA. This merit-driven global award recognizes organizations striving for ethical, social, and environmentally conscious practices under the umbrella of corporate social responsibility. Perdue’s recognition was based on its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach, its journey of continuous improvement to make operations more sustainable to support its associates, farmers, customers and consumers for generations to come.

In addition, The National Diversity Awards acknowledged Perdue Farms as one of the top 50 companies in the US for corporate social responsibility. This accolade celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership through sustainable practices and responsible corporate citizenship. Perdue Farms stood out for its commitment to community betterment, collaboration with diverse stakeholders and strategic sustainability initiatives.

“We are honored to be recognized by these two organizations for our commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Andrea Staub, Senior Vice President Corporate Communications of Perdue Farms. “These recognitions are a testament to our company’s value of stewardship and our promise to protect our environment, ensure the well-being of our associates, provide for the welfare of the animals in our care and live up to our civic responsibilities.”

Giving back has long been part of the Perdue Farms culture. For 104 years, the company’s value of Stewardship, along with its three other core values of Quality, Integrity and Teamwork, guides all that it does. Through Perdue Farm’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach and targeted philanthropic partnerships through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the company’s charitable giving partner, the company strives to improve quality of life and build strong communities where its associates live and work.

Learn more about Perdue’s journey of continuous improvement in corporate stewardship at corporate.perduefarms.com/responsibility.

About Perdue Farm

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins.

Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.