McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture Expand Teams, Announce Two New Hires

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture are proud to announce the newest addition of horticulture experts to their respective organizations.

Allison Pennell is a sales representative for McHutchison in Oregon and possesses a strong horticulture background. She earned her BS degree with an emphasis on environmental studies from Oregon State University, an AA degree in horticulture from Linn-Benton Community College and is a Certified Professional Horticulturist from the Washington State Nursery & Landscape Association (WSNLA). Her previous industry experience includes working most recently with horticulture accounts, independent garden centers, landscapers and wholesale growers at Everbearing Services. She was the development director of the Oregon Garden Foundation, an 80-acre nonprofit botanical display garden created for public education in Silverton, Ore. before that. And Pennell managed production and sales at the Oregon Association of Nurseries for its industry-renowned Farwest Nursery and Greenhouse Tradeshow prior to that. Hosted each August in Portland, Ore., the event is considered the biggest green industry show in the west.

Lauren Hill is a sales representative for Vaughan’s Horticulture in North Carolina and has an extensive horticulture background. She earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental horticulture from Clemson University. Her most recent role was as an agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension of NC State University, where she consulted for consumer and commercial clients including ornamental production. Prior to that, she was a horticulturalist for Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont, N.C., where she maintained nine acres of ornamental gardens, managed volunteers and provided tours, classes and presentations for visitors of the community. Hill also worked as a horticulturalist for Historic Columbia in Columbia, S.C. where she cared for 14 acres of gardens including seasonal designs and garden management. She even interned before that with famed grower Regina Coronado at Stacy’s Greenhouses (now Metrolina Greenhouses) in North Carolina.

Both representatives display the enthusiasm and service skills that provide value for their customers. The next generation of team members, which now includes Pennell and Hill, are well-prepared to lead the McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture sales efforts now and into the future.

For more details about McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com or Vaughan’s Horticulture at www.vaughans.com .

About McHutchison

Founded in 1902, McHutchison was built on service, quality and dependability. Our company provides the most service-oriented wholesale distribution of plants and related products in North America. The most important resource we have is our dedicated staff, which provide tailored business solutions that drive growth and value for our customers and suppliers. Extensive experience and creative thinking ensure that McHutchison produces the best suppliers and most sustainable solutions to build any business. Our virtual store provides online access where customers can select horticultural materials ranging from tissue culture and unrooted cuttings to finished annuals and perennials including trees and shrubs along with supplies. We take pride in maintaining our vision filled with growth and opportunities while staying true to an unwavering commitment to distribute the best quality products and services. For more information on McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com .