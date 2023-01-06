McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture Expands Vendor Management Team

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture are proud to announce their enhanced management team in the ongoing evolution of the two companies.

This expansion includes the recent hiring of Jen Miner, an experienced horticultural industry expert, as a vendor program manager and the promotion of current team member Sarah Rasch to associate vendor program manager for McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture.

“We are very excited about the industry experience and professional success of our vendor management team,” said Jessica Montgomery, vendor management director for McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. “The promotion of Sarah along with the addition of Jen allows us to now deliver an even greater level of service for all of our trusted partners.”

The vendor management department will continue to build preferred and exclusive vendor programs as well as facilitate strategic breeder and vendor partnerships. This department is comprised of an experienced group of horticultural experts with a strong emphasis in floriculture.

Prior to recently joining McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture as a vendor program manager, Miner worked at Pacific Plug and Liner for the past 5½ years as a western regional sales manager who increased business in the western U.S. and Canada. She worked at EuroAmerican Propagators before that as a territory manger selling both liners and finished plants. Miner has been in the horticulture industry for 36 years where she has done everything from landscape installation to owning her own retail location. With an extensive sales background, she is passionate about plants, enjoys working with others and considers everyone she has met along the way to be part of her industry family.

Rasch has been an asset to McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture in customer service for the past eight years, supporting the sales team and select key accounts. She also assisted as a mentor and training lead for the customer service team. Prior to joining McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture in 2014, she worked with Aris Horticulture and McGregor Plant Sales while gaining several years of production experience along the way in her professional career.

For more details about McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com or Vaughan’s Horticulture at www.vaughans.com.

About McHutchison

Founded in 1902, McHutchison was built on service, quality and dependability. McHutchison provides service-oriented wholesale distribution of plants and related products in North America. The most important resource is a dedicated staff, which provide tailored business solutions that drive growth and value for customers and suppliers. Extensive experience and creative thinking ensure that McHutchison purveys the best suppliers and most sustainable solutions to build any business.

The company’s virtual store provides online access where customers can select horticultural materials ranging from tissue culture and unrooted cuttings to finished annuals and perennials including trees and shrubs along with supplies. McHutchison takes pride in maintaining the company’s vision filled with growth and opportunities while staying true to an unwavering commitment to distribute the best quality products and services. For more information on McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com.

About Vaughan’s Horticulture

Vaughan’s Horticulture delivers its customers more insight, worth and support. This objective is embedded in the company’s daily actions and is a powerful call among its employees that unlocks Vaughan’s value to customers. “Delivering more” is not just a tagline, it is how Vaughan’s Horticulture does business every day. For more information on Vaughan’s Horticulture, please visit www.vaughans.com.