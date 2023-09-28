National Garden Bureau’s Green Thumb Award Now Accepting Entries

National Garden Bureau (NGB), the 103-year-old non-profit organization that promotes gardening on behalf of the horticulture industry, is now accepting entries for the 2024 Green Thumb Award.

Entries can be live good or hard goods. In live goods, there are separate categories for annuals, edibles, perennials and shrubs. Entries in hard goods can be garden tools, garden décor, books or any other innovative garden item.

The criteria on which all entries will be judged are: uniqueness, technological innovation, ability to solve a gardening problem or provide a gardening opportunity, and overall appeal to gardeners.

National Garden Bureau members can enter products into the Green Thumb program based on their membership level. Non-members are encouraged to join in order to submit their new and innovative garden products. Deadline to enter is end-of-day October 16.

Winners will be selected by a panel of National Garden Bureau members.

New for this year is the People’s Choice category! Each product category will have two winners: one being the Industry’s Choice and one being the People’s Choice where NGB’s community will vote on their favorite products.

“The Green Thumb Award is an exciting program that aligns well with NGB’s mission to Inspire, Connect and Grow,” said NGB President Jeannine Bogard from Syngenta. “Our members are proud to evaluate and provide our ‘thumbs-up’ to the outstanding new garden plants and products.”

If you would like more information about the Green Thumb Awards program or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact NGB Executive Director Diane Blazek or send an email to info@ngb.org or phone 630-963-0770.

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors the “Year Of” program annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions that are especially suited to home gardens.