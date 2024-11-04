New Website Launches For Ball Cut Flowers

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Ball Seed®, North America’s leading horticultural distributor, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website devoted to cut flower growers and the flower farmer audience. Visit the Ball Cut Flowers website www.BallSeed.com/CutFlowers to learn about top plant classes that consumers crave in the fresh floral market, and explore a wide range of grower resources, plant culture and videos for production success.

“The new website is easy to navigate, it’s mobile-friendly, and truly caters to Ball Seed customers focusing on cut flower production,” says Joan Mazat, Ball Seed Cut Flowers Business Manager. “Beyond the online resources this new site provides, it also places our helpful customer service team front and center to answer questions and offer support for cut flower businesses.”

Main features of the Ball Cut Flowers website include a Flowers By Stem section highlighting popular plant classes that meet the needs of today’s consumer, along with a glossary of all the inputs Ball Seed offers: seed, plugs & liners, bulbs, bare root, tissue culture, and more.

Customers have easy access to Ball Seed WebTrack® to begin placing an order online and managing their account. A wide list of Ball Seed cut flower breeding partners and reliable suppliers can be found on the site’s homepage.

The website’s Resources section lets visitors browse advice from Ball Cut Flowers experts, such as industry gems Joan Mazat and Dave Dowling, via video content, podcasts, team blogs, and educational presentations. A list of industry associations and publications also assists cut flower business owners on their journey for information.

The latest Ball Cut Flowers Catalog (2025-2026) is also accessible on the website and is available in an interactive flipbook format to view and download virtually.

Bookmark and explore www.BallSeed.com/CutFlowers today and connect with the Ball Seed and Ball ColorLink support teams. Call 800 879-BALL or reach out to your sales representative for further information.

About Ball Seed®

Ball Seed is North America’s leading wholesale horticultural distributor. It combines extensive experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers have the best products, most efficient tools, dynamic growing solutions and more. Visit www.ballseed.com for more information and check live availability and order through Ball Seed WebTrack®.