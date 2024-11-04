Beacon Impatiens Presents 2024 Donation to The MS Society at ‘Dinner of Champions’ Event

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – PanAmerican Seed® was pleased to present a donation check to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the organization’s local “Dinner of Champions” event Sept. 13 in Chicago, Illinois. The donation was the result of seed sales of the company’s Beacon® series of Impatiens walleriana , monetary support through branded apparel sales, as well as participation in BikeMS fundraising.

“Dinner of Champions” is an annual fundraising event of the MS Society that brings together supporters and people living with Multiple Sclerosis. The Chicago event was decorated with Beacon Impatiens tablescapes, and supportive branded signage donated by PanAmerican Seed.

A featured speaker of the event was Todd Frauendorfer, Treasurer for Ball Horticultural Company, who’s life goal was to drive donations to $1 million over the course of his MS diagnosis. The involvement of Beacon Impatiens in 2024 helped him reach his goal and the milestone was celebrated on stage.

“It was a privilege to be part of such an amazing night and especially to be a part of Todd’s journey all year long,” says Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “It was a true team effort, and we continue to be pleased with the impact Beacon Impatiens has on the industry, as well as how its annual charitable giving continues to make a difference in so many lives.”

The vision of MS Society is a world free of MS, a disease of the central nervous system that affects 2.8 million people worldwide. As the selected charity of Beacon Impatiens for 2024, monies donated to the MS Society will shine a light on the organization’s efforts to find a cure and provide support, resources, and information for those diagnosed to help live their best lives.

Beacon Impatiens, a series of Impatiens walleriana with proven high resistance to impatiens downy mildew, brings flower-filled enjoyment back to shade gardens everywhere. As part of a dedicated mission to “shine the light,” PanAmerican Seed has committed to donating to a new charity each year.

A new charitable partner will be announced soon for the 2025 sales season. Stay tuned for its reveal, and for ways to promote and support this cause-marketing effort.

For more information about Beacon Impatiens, explore the website www.beaconimpatiens.com . Contact your preferred supplier for availability.



About The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, facilitates professional education, collaborates with MS organizations around the world, and provides services designed to help people with MS and their families move their lives forward. Learn more at nationalMSsociety.org.

About PanAmerican Seed

PanAmerican Seed is an internationally renowned breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables based in West Chicago, IL, that produces high-quality and best-performing varieties. Research facilities in North and South America, the Pacific Rim and Europe enable us to test and evaluate new varieties under numerous climate conditions. Our state-of-the-art seed distribution center guarantees quick, efficient processing of orders for our worldwide customers. Visit www.panamseed.com for more information.

