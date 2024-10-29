Decades of Color! Wave Petunias Plans a Full Year of Celebration for its 30th Anniversary in 2025

Since its debut in 1995, Wave has been making headlines in the world of gardening. 2025 will be no exception as the brand reveals new collaborations and excitement for Wave fans everywhere.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — In 2025, Wave® Petunias from PanAmerican Seed® will reach an industry milestone celebrating 30 years of the petunia gardeners trust. Since its debut in 1995, the brand in its distinctive pink packaging has drawn shoppers and fans by the millions as Wave Petunias and Wave Pansies help them grow and feel like a pro. To commemorate such an important anniversary – and help greenhouses and retailers take advantage of extra consumer interest – PanAmerican Seed announces several exciting plans beginning this spring.

First, the company is pleased to share that the brand now has an official consumer holiday: National Wave Day is May 3 . Stay tuned for a list of festivities as the Wave Petunia team counts down to the kickoff of its new holiday celebration.

Next, to further confirm that Wave Is Growing™, PanAmerican Seed will be unveiling a new addition to its Wave Pansies line. Top Wave™ Pansies will debut in California during the annual Spring Trials ( CAST ) event at the Santa Paula location. Registration will be open soon for members of the industry to get a first look.

Then, to build upon the Wave brand’s larger-than-life vision of coloring the world with flowers through thoughtful and engaging collaboration with trend-setters, tastemakers, and creatives, Wave Petunias will be launching an exclusive partnership with a renowned artist who will use Wave Petunias in a very special way to herald new growth, hope, and possibility. More details to be revealed in the months to-come.

“After 30 years, the Wave brand remains so special to the horticulture industry not only for its pioneering ways, but because it continues to evolve and meet the needs of the new consumer,” says Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed and the Wave Brand Manager. “We have an amazing anniversary year planned that will excite the consumer, create a positive buzz around our industry, and build business for our PanAmerican Seed customer. I can’t wait for each of these announcements to soar!”

To help greenhouse growers and garden retailers prepare for the increased interest in Wave Petunias and Wave Pansies throughout 2025, a full promotional package will be made available free of charge in November. Advanced access to these marketing assets (Videos, Signage, Social Media Posts, Handouts, etc.) will give the industry the tools it needs to plan local and more personal events with the Wave brand.

For best availability of Wave Petunia colors and mixes for this 30th year of celebration, PanAmerican Seed is encouraging greenhouses to contact their preferred supplier for seed and plugs. Another announcement will be forthcoming on how to participate in the upcoming events, as well as how to register a retail business as a location to purchase Wave Petunias and Wave Pansies.

For more information, please visit www.panamseed.com .

About Wave® Petunias & Wave® Pansies

Since 1995, the Wave brand has been the leader in providing gardeners worldwide with easy, spreading color. These plants make achieving a picturesque outdoor space a breeze with minimal maintenance required. Because they only need the most basic upkeep, petunias are perfect for gardeners of all skill levels. These sun-loving flowers complement the season, adding colorful personality to any sunny garden space. Visit wavegardening.com for more information.