Uber Eats Now Accepting SNAP EBT Nationwide With Albertsons Companies, Walgreens

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) announced the arrival of a new initiative to expand access to more nutritious food for millions of Americans. Available now, Uber Eats is accepting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) payments, starting with the regional grocery banners Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Vons as well as Walgreens locations nationwide and Duane Reade stores exclusively in New York.

This move comes as part of Uber Eats’ commitment to increase food accessibility and support communities in need. Eligible customers can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries from participating locations through the Uber Eats app, with payments powered by Forage, a mission-driven payments company. In the months ahead, Uber teams will work to add even more retailers who will accept SNAP EBT payments on Uber Eats orders.

To mark this initiative, EBT cardholders will receive $0 Delivery Fee on their first three SNAP-eligible orders, and Uber is offering EBT cardholders a 3-month free trial Uber One membership, which includes unlimited $0 Delivery Fee among other benefits, when they link their EBT card in the Uber Eats app.

“With this rollout, we are taking a significant step forward in ensuring that everyone has access to the fresh food they need, especially those without access to reliable transportation for whom food delivery can be a lifeline,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail Delivery at Uber, North America. “We believe that everyone deserves the convenience of delivery, regardless of their payment method. We are proud to begin this work with Albertsons Cos. and Walgreens, allowing us to bring essential products directly to our customers’ doorsteps, and we’ll continue to grow our list of retailers accepting SNAP over time.”

“Partnering with Uber Eats will expand our ability to provide on-demand grocery delivery for even more SNAP shoppers across the United States,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage, whose technology powers SNAP EBT payments for Uber Eats. “Together, we will accelerate the onboarding of retailers accepting SNAP payments, enable families to conveniently order their groceries through Uber Eats, and ultimately expand access to healthy food for millions of low-income Americans across the country.”

Customers will be able to browse through a wide range of SNAP-eligible groceries available for delivery from their local Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons and Walgreens stores.

“Albertsons Cos. is a long-standing community partner committed to helping solve food insecurity, and by working with Uber Eats, we are able to make healthy foods available to even more families in need,” said Bryn Banuelos, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships for Albertsons Cos. “We’re dedicated to creating a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers, and we’re proud to be the first retailer to accept SNAP payments through Uber Eats.”

As Uber Eats continues to innovate and expand its services, the company remains dedicated to addressing food insecurity and fostering inclusive communities. This new payment option is a vital step in achieving that goal, removing barriers and allowing all people and families to make healthy choices.

“The expansion of SNAP EBT acceptance to Uber Eats breaks down barriers that prevent older adults from accessing healthy food, especially those facing transportation challenges or limited access to grocery stores,” said Jessica Johnston, Senior Director of the Center for Economic Well-Being at the National Council on Aging. “This gives older adults more choices and flexibility, and it aligns with our mission to promote health and independence.”

For more information on the SNAP EBT payment option and to see if your local Albertsons Cos. or Walgreens store is participating, visit the Uber Eats app or website.

